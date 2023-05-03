An American Idol judge praised one of the contestants this week for her outspoken Christian faith and her never shying away from sharing it.

On Monday night, contestant Megan Danielle, a 21-year-old waitress from Georgia, sang the tune “Go Rest High on That Mountain” in honor of her recently-deceased grandfather. After the performance, Judge Luke Bryan praised Danielle for boldly proclaiming her faith.

“What I love about you— I mean, we’re way beyond loving your voice, is you’re—you know you’re never scared to tell everybody your faith,” Bryan said before praising her song choice. “I just felt in my heart that I couldn’t pick a better one.”

Danielle said that she performed the song at her grandfather’s funeral as she wiped tears from her eyes.

Danielle has also been outspoken about her Christian faith on social media, saying in a recent post that she was “born to share the love of Jesus.”

“Even though I fail everyday, I sin and I’m not perfect… I would never claim or want to be perfect,” said Danielle. “I know it is so easy to get trapped into what the world wants of you and lose focus of His word because of what the world wants… but I am here to tell you, it is all going to be okay. God loves us & WE need to share more of Him!”

During Monday’s episode, Lionel Richie likewise praised Danielle for her “amazing ability to touch.”

“Your voice is so powerful when it comes down to just telling your story,” Richie told Danielle. “I know your papa is very very happy with what you did today.”

Judge Katy Perry called her performance a gift from heaven.

“I don’t believe in any coincidences,” Perry said, referring to the song choice. “We couldn’t have known any of that. So I just think that was heaven-sent,” said Perry.

According to Fox News, Danielle performed alongside Christian singer Lauren Daigle during auditions week, joining her in a duet of her song, “You Say.”

“Danielle has sung other Christian songs in the competition, such as ‘Holy Water’ by Christian band ‘We the Kingdom’ and ‘Thank God I Do,’ also by Daigle. She frequently shares encouragement and faith-filled messages on her social media accounts,” added Fox News.

In a recent post, Danielle said, “I was born to share the love of Jesus.”

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed on Tubi, Google Play, YouTube Movies, or VIMEO On Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.