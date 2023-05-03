‘Saturday Night Live’ Paused Due to Writer’s Strike, Pete Davidson Episode Canceled

Saturday Night Live will be put on pause due to the ongoing Hollywood writer’s strike, therefore canceling the upcoming Pete Davidson hosting episode.

NBC announced the cancelation of the episode on Tuesday; Lil Uzi Vert had been slated to be this week’s musical guest. The show will air repeats until further notice.

“The previously announced Saturday Night Live hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is canceled due to the writers’ strike,” NBC said in a release. “SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6.”

Davidson’s episode would have been a return after he left the series after an eight-season run. He was joined by Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Chris Redd, and Kyle Mooney.

Hollywood writers walked off the job late Monday after the major studios failed to reach a new contract with the Writers Guild of America, throwing numerous TV shows and streaming series into jeopardy. https://t.co/zT56FFi2Jy — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 2, 2023

“I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life,” he said at the time of his departure. “I’m so grateful and I wouldn’t be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn’t the popular opinion.”

“Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime,” he added. “SNL is my home. I’m so happy and sad about tonight’s show. For so many reasons I can’t explain. Can’t wait to be back next year in a [John] Mulaney musical number.”

As Breitbart News reported, Hollywood writers went on strike late Monday after the major studios and failed to renew a contract with the Writers Guild of America (WGA), putting a halt to late-night television and other streaming shows that have not yet entered production.

“Among the hardest hit will be the late-night comedy shows, including those hosted by Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, who rely on teams of writers to think up their nightly monologues in which they frequently rail against conservatives and all things Trump,” noted Breitbart News.

“The Writers Guild of America authorized the strike Monday night after negotiations with the studios and networks failed to produce an agreement. It will mark the first time Hollywood writers have walked off the job since the 2007-2008 strike, which lasted three months and brought the industry to a virtual standstill,” it added.

The writers primarily demand better compensation in terms of residuals in the midst of the streaming revolution, arguing that shorter television seasons have harmed their bottom line.

