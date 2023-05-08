Chris Pratt Talks Leaning on Jesus When Critics Attack His Faith: ‘2000 Years Ago They Hated Him, Too’

Actor Chris Pratt is a committed Christian who carries his faith publicly and uses Jesus as a support when he is the target of haters and hateful comments.

The Jurassic World star told Page Six he always thinks back to the story of Christ’s suffering and draws strength from that example when he is under attack.

“I sure do,” Pratt said acknowledging the barbs from critics who focus on his beliefs. “But that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?”

He used scripture to underline his beliefs, saying “If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20.”

“That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too,” he said of Jesus.

Pratt was on a press roundtable at the end of his latest Marvel film — Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 — at the time, and he also told Page Six the struggle of Jesus was just one example he drew upon to foil the haters.

The Hollywood A-lister revealed the trick was to deal with hate “just how you deal with anything,” he added, “Like a rhino, stick your head down, you keep driving forward, you have thick skin and if anyone gets in your way, you stick the horn right up their ass!”

He has had plenty of practice dealing with those who would bring him down for his beliefs.

To name just a few examples, left-wing actress and sometimes TV host Busy Philipps, for one, accused Pratt of being a sexist and thinking his wife is one of his possessions.

Elliot Page (formerly Ellen Page) also attacked Pratt and said he belongs to an “infamously anti-LGBTQ church.”

In 2019, the media went after Pratt and smeared him for daring to wear a t-shirt with a Gadsden Flag “Don’t Tread On Me” snake on it and was accused of being a “white supremacist” for wearing the image from American Revolutionary War history.

Success is also the best revenge.

The Pratt-led non-woke Super Mario Bros, released the first week in April, was the first 2023 film to gross over $1 billion — and after just one weekend, Guardians has raked in more than $280 million worldwide.