The Smiths Bass Guitarist Andy Rourke Dies at 59

The BBC reports Rourke played on The Smiths’ most famous songs, including This Charming Man and There Is a Light That Never Goes Out, as well as featuring on solo singles for singer Morrissey after the group broke up in 1987.

All four of The Smiths’ studio albums were indebted to his skills: 1984’s The Smiths, 1985’s Meat Is Murder, 1986’s The Queen Is Dead and 1987’s Strangeways, Here We Come.

Other bands were also to benefit alongside the Manchester outfit, the BBC report outlines.

Across his decades-long career, Rourke also recorded with the Pretenders, Killing Joke, Sinead O’Connor, Aziz Ibrahim (formerly of the Stone Roses), and former Oasis guitarist Bonehead as Moondog One – a band which also included Mike Joyce and Craig Gannon.