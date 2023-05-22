ABC’s ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season Finale Goes All-In for Abortion, Climate Change Fear Mongering

Continuing its pro-abortion storytelling obsession in this post Roe political climate, the two-episode season finale of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy delivered a heaping pile of climate change fear mongering on its audience.

Only last month the series was pushing calumnies about crisis pregnancy centers as part of its near weekly drum beat in favor of abortion on demand at any time during a pregnancy.

Last year May, series producers and stars delivered a panic-riddled PSA warning fans that the U.S. Supreme Court was making “everybody afraid” over these “terrible times.”

Last December Grey’s Anatomy former series writer Elisabeth Finch even admitted that her habit of telling people the abortion stories she wrote for the series were based on her own life’s experiences was all based on lies and that she made up her stories about her hardships to “get attention.”

Last week’s season finales were no different for pushing the pro-abortion message as one segment of the show featured Dr. Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) receiving a special award for being so active in teaching patients about how to get abortions, Newsbusters reported.

Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) delivered a stirring tribute to Bailey ahead of doling out the dubious award.

Dr. Fox, in her infinite wisdom, has decided that this is the year to break the rules. For the first time ever, the award is going to go to a non-surgical project, even a non-nominee. We are in the midst of a national public health crisis in this country. I taught them. I taught them at my clinic. Right now, in more than half of our states, women are being forced to carry not only unwanted pregnancies, but unsafe pregnancies. They are legally prohibited from receiving care that protects not only their reproductive rights but their survival. And with these bans, doctors are no longer being trained in these procedures, life-saving procedures, that are used in more than just abortions. But there is one doctor who is trying to change all of that, one procedure at a time, one trainee at a time, whose groundbreaking work in protecting reproductive rights and training the next generation of doctors on how to perform reproductive care. Dr. Miranda Bailey, we would love to present you with the Catherine Fox Award for your significant contribution to medicine this year.

Granted, Dr. Grey disgorged a series of lies in her little speech. There is no U.S. state that has completely outlawed abortion for life-threatening conditions, for instance.

Further, only 17 states have heavier rules for abortions, not “half of our states.” Indeed, in the deep blue states, abortion rules have been further relaxed since the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade.

But along with the constant pro-abortion theme, Grey’s Anatomy also jumped back into the climate change scare with a scene on a private jet in which it is claimed that there are more intense air currents because of global warming.

During the flight as the turbulence hits, Dr. Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) says, “Well, it’s, uh, global warming. Air currents colliding at high altitudes, making turbulence harder to predict. In case anyone cares.”

With this year’s new episodes now winding down, Grey’s fans will have to wait until next year to see if the daily pro-abortion drumbeat will continue on the show.

