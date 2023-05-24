Tina Turner, Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Dies Age 83

Tina Turner, the legendary pop and rock icon who defied and ruled an often male-dominated genre and topped the charts for decades, has passed at the age of 83.

From her humble beginnings as Anna Mae Bullock in Nutbush, Tennessee, to her meteoric rise as half of Ike & Tina, to her triumph over an abusive marriage to emerge as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, Tina Turner embodied survivalism and artistic integrity in ways unmatched in the music industry.

Tina Turner died Wednesday at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, following a long illness, a spokesman for the singer said. She was 83.

With her signature raspy singing voice and athletic stage presence, Turner possessed a singular kind of star power that has provided a template for generations of younger female pop stars to imitate but never match.

Her turbulent personal life — which included decades of physical abuse by her ex-husband Ike Turner — only endeared her to her fans whose loyalty to her remained strong well into her eighth decade.

Her hits spanned more than 50 years and included many singles made with Ike Turner, whom she first met in 1957 when she was an unknown talent fresh off the bus from Tennessee. Together, the couple recorded a string of hits included “A Fool in Love,” “Nutbush City Limits,” and their smash sensaation version of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary.”

Her 1984 single “What’s Love Got to Do With It” — made following her bitter divorce from Ike — became the biggest hit of career and later served as the title for the 1993 Hollywood movie about her life, starring Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne.

She scored another smash with “We Don’t Need Another Hero,” which was written for the 1985 movie Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, in which Turner starred.

During the 90’s, her biggest hit was “I Don’t Wanna Fight,” which was used in the soundtrack for the movie What’s Love Got to Do With It.