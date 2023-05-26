Actress Sarah Paulson Buys Out Tickets for Dallas Showing of Transgender Film

Hollywood actress Sarah Paulson has ensured the film Monica will be free in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday after buying out all the available tickets and donating them to the public.

Monica is an indie film about an alienated transgender (Trace Lysette) who returns home to visit his dying mother, only the mother Eugenia (Patricia Clarkson) doesn’t know it’s her son.

The two come together years after their initial conflict.

The theater with free seats for all is the former Magnolia Theater in Uptown Dallas’ West Village.

“Sarah Paulson is sponsoring the screenings but will not be in attendance,” David Gil, marketing director of the Austin-based Violet Crown Cinema, told 5NBC.

Gil said Paulson became aware of its exclusive Dallas showing at Violet Crown and personally arranged to sponsor the screenings.

The Florida-born star is known for her roles in American Horror Story, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and Ratched.

Paulson is not associated with the film’s production company or Monica, and has yet to comment on her decision to buy out the screenings.

Rated R, the movie has an 82 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.