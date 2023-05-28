Disney Plus Series ‘Matildas: The World at Our Feet’ Praised as a ‘Powerful Display of Queer Joy’

In keeping with Disney’s drive to create as much content extolling LGBTQIA2S+ identity as possible, the entertainment giant has posted a limited series about the lesbians who play for Australia’s national women’s soccer team — Matildas: The World At Our Feet.

The six-episode series follows the lives of three members of the team on and off the soccer field.

“Despite all their hardships, one goal follows them throughout – to leave a lasting legacy and inspire future generations to pursue their dreams,” the Disney synopsis reads.

With the FIFA Women’s World Cup set to kick off in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and Aug. 20, Disney has produced its “inspirational and intimate” look at the gay players, including team captain Sam Kerr, forward Emily Gielnik and midfielder Tameka Yallop, Pink News noted, calling the series “the best LGBTQ+ series you’re not watching.”.

Pink News adds that the series is “Riding high on an uplifting display of queer joy.”

Disney has made a concerted campaign to push as much gay content into its programming as possible.

The company is still waging a legal war against Florida after former CEO Bob Chapek caved to activist employees and publicly denounced the Parental Rights in Education legislation, which has been smeared by corporate media as “Don’t Say Gay.”

The company has also released a line of gay-themed “Pride Collection” of toys to inculcate “gay pride” in children, as well as a line of LGBTQIA2S+ clothing for children, profits of which the company is donating to groups that groom children for the queer movement.

The company is also pushing a long and growing list of gay TV shows and movies, nearly all of which is made for its children’s programming. Last year the company produced its This Is ME gay pride special aimed at children.

Recently, Breitbart News published a report entitled, “Groomer-Gate: 15 Times Disney Promoted LGBTQAI2S+ in Children’s Programming,” that details just a few of the programs Disney has used to promulgate the gay agenda among its children’s programming.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston