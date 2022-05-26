Watch: Disney Used Pride Special to Encourage Children to Support Gay, Transgender Group GLSEN

The Walt Disney Co. used its Disney+ This Is Me gay pride special last year to encourage kids to support the gay and transgender activist group GLSEN, which promotes LGBTQ awareness in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Disney+’s This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, which debuted last year on YouTube and Facebook, featured an assortment of drag queen performers, including host Nina West, as well as gender non-conforming celebrities. The show offered performances of popular Disney songs re-imagined with LGBTQ themes.

During the special, Nina West — real name, Andrew Levitt — encouraged viewers to support GLSEN (pronounced “glisten”). “Disney+ is so proud to support this wonderful organization,” he said, before directing viewers to the organization’s official site.

SHOCK: Disney+ promoted a drag queen special for children, encouraging kids as young as kindergarten to join the gender identity and trans activist organization GLSEN. pic.twitter.com/8HKTtGsusv — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 25, 2022

GLSEN was founded by Kevin Jennings, who is a former Obama administration official.

Disney has come under fire recently after leaked internal videos showed company leaders openly bragging about promoting an LGBTQ agenda directed at children.

The leaks came shortly after Disney declared war on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, which bans the teaching of sexual and gender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek caved to pressure from a small group of employees who demanded the company abandon its neutral position on the Florida legislation and fully embrace LGBTQ activism.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com