‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Mike Batayeh Dead at 52

Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh, who played Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat in the show, died of a heart attack at the age of 52.

Batayeh’s family told TMZ that the actor and comedian died of a heart attack in his sleep on June 1 while at his house in Michigan. His sister Diane said Batayeh’s death was sudden, as he did not have a history of heart issues.

“He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many,” a statement from his family read.

His family also remembers him as someone who was “always passionate about helping youth in the community where he lived and grew up facing similar challenges,” according to his obituary.

The laundromat, owned by Breaking Bad character Gustavo Fring, served as a cover for the meth lab where Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White and Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman cooked a lot of the product.

In addition to appearing in Breaking Bad, Batayeh was also a comedian. He also did voicework, and appeared in shows such as The Bernie Mac Show, Boy Meets World, Night Stalker, and CSI: Miami.

Batayeh is survived by five sisters, and several nieces and nephews. The family told TMZ that everyone is devastated.

