Treat Williams, ‘Everwood,’ Once Upon a Time in America’ Star Dead at 71 in Tragic Motorcycle Accident

Veteran actor Treat Williams, known for his role on TV’s Everwood as well as his performances in the classic films Hair (directed by Milos Forman) and Once Upon a Time in America (directed by Sergio Leone), died on Monday at the age of 71 in a tragic motorcycle accident.

Barry McPherson, Williams’ agent of 15 years, confirmed the actor’s death in a statement on Monday.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson said. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson continued. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

According to People, the crash allegedly happened along Route 30 in Dorset, Vermont when the actor’s motorcycle collided with a car.

“Investigators believe the driver of the car was turning and didn’t see the motorcycle,” reported the outlet. “A LifeNet helicopter was summoned from Ticonderoga, New York, to airlift him to a hospital. The Manchester Fire Department responded and set up the landing zone for the helicopter. Other emergency services that responded included East Dorset Fire and Rupert Fire.”

Treat and I spent months in Rome filming Once Upon a Time in America. It can be pretty lonely on the road during a long shoot, but his resilient good cheer and sense of humor was a Godsend. I really loved him and am devastated that he’s gone. #RIP #TreatWilliams pic.twitter.com/2FTBNJJ6lW — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 13, 2023

Williams enjoyed a lengthy and fruitful career that started in 1975 with the thriller Deadly Hero before he had his breakout success in Milos Forman’s Hair in 1979, an adaptation of the Broadway musical that demonstrated both Williams’ acting and vocal talents. Throughout his career, Williams worked with multiple acclaimed directors, including Steven Spielberg (1941), Sergio Leone (Once Upon a Time in America), Sidney Lumet (Prince of the City), Danny Boyle (127 Hours), Woody Allen (Hollywood Ending), Joyce Chopra (Smooth Talk), and Alan J. Pakula (The Devil’s Own). He also flexed his action hero chops in the 1998 monster movie Deep Rising.

Treat Williams is survived by his wife, actress Pam Van Sant, and their two children, Gille and Ellie.