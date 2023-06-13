Country Star Jimmie Allen Dropped by Record Label Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Grammy-nominated country music star Jimmie Allen has been dropped by his record label BBR Music Group in the wake of sexual assault lawsuits being filed against him.

“BBR Music Group has dissolved its relationship with Jimmie Allen,” the record label told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “He is no longer an active artist on its roster.”

Allen is now facing a second allegation in less than a month — this time, by a woman who filed an assault and battery lawsuit against the singer in a Tennessee district court on Friday.

In the lawsuit, the anonymous woman claims Allen filmed their sexual encounter without her consent, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

In July of last year, the woman filed a police report in Las Vegas regarding the alleged incident, which she said occurred in May 2022. In addition to filming her without her consent, the woman also claims that Allen continued to engage in sexual contact with her after she had revoked her consent.

Allen’s former day-to-day manager is also accusing the singer of rape, sexual assault, and harassment, and claims that she was manipulated and groomed by the country star, who got her to be in an abusive sexual relationship with him while she worked on his management team.

Last month, Allen apologized to his estranged wife for “humiliating her” with what he called an “affair” as he faced the initial lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault, battery, false imprisonment, sex trafficking, and emotional distress.

“I want to publicly apologize to my wife Alexis for humiliating her with my affair. I’m embarrassed that my choices have brought shame on her. That’s something that she did not deserve at all,” Allen said.

The singer also apologized to his children “for being a poor example of a man and a father.”

BBR is not the only entity to drop Allen amid the sexual assault lawsuits.

Last month, a spokesperson for United Talent Agency (UTA) told Variety, “We have suspended our representation of Jimmie Allen due to the recent allegations against him.”

A spokesperson for the talent agency The Familie also told the outlet that “given the nature of the allegations in the lawsuit filed on Thursday, The Familie has decided to suspend management activities with Jimmie Allen effective immediately.”

Allen’s publicist at Full Coverage Communications has also reportedly terminated business with the multiplatinum country star.

