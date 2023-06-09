Garth Brooks Calls Bud Light Boycotters ‘A**holes’ Following Transgender Dylan Mulvaney Controversy

David Ng

Country music superstar Garth Brooks has no tolerance for Bud Light boycotters, calling them “assholes” and promising he will serve the beer brand in his new Nashville bar.

Fans have begun revolting against Brooks, with some saying they will no longer listen to his music.

In a recent interview, Garth Brooks insulted millions of beer drinkers who are fed up with the transgender agenda being forced on them. The singer said his bar — called the Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk — would not be removing Bud Light from the menu.

“Yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make,” he reportedly said during a Q&A session for Billboard’s Country Live in Conversation.

“If you come into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

He continued: “In my existence, one asshole can turn the whole tide down there. My thing is, let’s create a place that you feel safe in.”

Brooks’ comments come as Bud Light sales continue to plummet after the Anheuser-Busch brand teamed up with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to promote the beer. As Breitbart News reported, Bud Light sales plunged by 24.6 percent in the six weeks following the Mulvaney controversy.

Mulvaney is a biological man who parades around as a garish caricature of a teenage girl. He recently celebrated his “365 Days of Girlhood” — an event marking his first year as a “female.”

Garth Brooks fans have begun revolting against the singer for his “assholes” comment.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

