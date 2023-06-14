Whoopi Goldberg Says She Wants to Take Over ‘Wheel of Fortune’ After Pat Sajak Retirement

Left-wing The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has jumped up to proclaim her candidacy to take over as host of The Wheel of Fortune now that long-time host Par Sajak has announced his retirement after hosting the show for 40 years.

Sajak, 76, announced this week that he is finally looking to wrap up his long tenure as host of the show, saying that his upcoming 41st season would be his last.

“Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last,” Sajak told fans. “It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)”

Sajak has hosted the game show since 1981, taking over from original host Chuck Woolery, who hosted the show from 1975 to 1981.

The topic of Sajak’s retirement came up on ABC’s late morning talk show as The View welcomed leftist Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings as a guest on Wednesday’s broadcast.

Alyssa Farah Griffin brought up Sajak’s retirement and asked Jennings who he thought might replace the long-time wheel-spinning Sajak.

While Jennings had no way to answer that question, The View co-host Joy Behar jumped in to add, “Whoopi wants that job.”

Goldberg quickly agreed, saying, “I want that job. I think it would be lots of fun.”

Behar then added that she and Sara Haines could also join the show as letter turners to replace long-time Wheel star Vanna White.

Goldberg has been part of the game show world before, of course. She appeared on the 1998 revival of Hollywood Squares and was also a producer for the show over its seven seasons.

