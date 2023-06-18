Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dead at 45 After Collapsing on Stage

Houston rapper Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, died on Sunday at the age of 45, just moments after collapsing onstage during a performance, according to a report by FOX 26.

Video footage of Big Pokey appearing to pass out during a recent performance in Beaumont, Texas, began to circulate on social media.

Watch Below:

While the cause of Big Pokey’s death remains unclear, the rapper’s publicist confirmed the news and shared a statement on behalf of the family.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell,” they said. “Big Pokey passed away on June 18, 2023. He was well-loved by his family, his friends, and his loyal fans.”

“In the coming days, we will release information about his celebration of life and how the public can pay their respects,” the family added. “We ask that you respect his family and their privacy during this difficult time. Big Pokey will forever be ‘The Hardest Pit in the Litter.'”

On Sunday, fellow Houston rapper Bun B took to Instagram to share his dismay over Big Pokey’s death.

“I wasn’t ready for this,” Bun B wrote. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect.”

“He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven,” Bun B added.

Big Pokey was perhaps best known for his song with fellow Houstonite Paul Wall, “Sittin’ Sidewayz.”

Listen Below:

