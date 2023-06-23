Police: Woman Tried to Avoid Arrest by Sneaking Into Disneyland and Hiding on Ride

The Anaheim Police Department are accusing a woman of trying to escape their custody by sneaking into Disneyland and hiding on a ride.

Police were reportedly called on June 17 over a report of a woman entering the park without paying the entry fee, according to KTLA-TV.

The unidentified woman was accused of jumping the turnstiles and running in without paying, park staff reportedly told police.

As police officers looked for her inside the park, the woman allegedly jumped onboard the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride at about 7 p.m.

The woman was taken into custody without incident at the end of the western frontier-themed ride.

The Anaheim City Attorney’s Office is considering whether to charge the woman and if fines or even jail time is warranted.

A TikTok video showing police officers escorting a woman away from the ride has been seen more than 480,000 times.

Disneyland has not commented on the incident.

The viral video of what appears to be the arrest of the turnstile hopper is not the only recent video from a Disney park to go viral. In May, a video of two families engaging in an all out brawl at Florida’s Disney World blew up.

The fight reportedly broke out in Disney’s Magic Kingdom park around 2:30 p.m. on May 15 when “a family was asked to move in order to allow room for a separate family to take a picture by the 100th-anniversary sign, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said,” according to Fox News.

At least one person was injured and received treatment at the park but declined to press charges. Two people from the family that sparked the incident were asked to leave the park.

