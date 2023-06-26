Indiana Joe: Jeffrey Katzenberg Tells Biden to ‘Own’ His Old Age, like Harrison Ford

With his advanced age and obvious cognitive and physical decline hurting his popularity even among die-hard Democrats, President Joe Biden has received some sage advice from his pal Jeffrey Katzenberg — be more like Indiana Jones!

Jeffrey Katzenberg, who is co-chairing Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign, reportedly told Biden that he needs to “own” his old age like Harrison Ford — who at 80 is the same age as the president — or Mick Jagger, who will become an octogenarian next month.

Katzenberg and other advisers have told Biden to embrace his advanced age and to play up his longevity, according to a Wall Street Journal report that detailed Katzenberg’s emergence not just as the president’s most loyal Hollywood fundraiser but also a Biden whisperer who is quietly guiding the president’s re-election bid.

“He [Katzenbeg] is determined, and the thing about Jeffrey is there’s just no version that he takes no for an answer,” actor George Clooney told the newspaper. “Jeffrey will call, and I will help.”

But Biden’s continual public gaffes and physical frailty haven’t made things easy. The president tripped and fell over a sandbag earlier this month during the graduation ceremony at the Air Force Academy.

Biden’s poll numbers continue to be an embarrassment.

Only 32 percent of voters approve of Biden’s job performance, matching an all-time low, according to Civiqs’ rolling average.

As Breitbart News reported, Katzenberg has pledged to deliver “all the resources” that the deeply unpopular Biden will need to win re-election in 2024. In an interview with the Financial Times, Katzenberg said he is “confident” the campaign can raise more than the $1 billion in contributions received during the 2020 race.

