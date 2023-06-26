‘Passion of the Christ’ Star Jim Caviezel: ‘No Justification for Bringing Children’ to Pride Parades Filled with Raunchy Sex Acts

The Passion of the Christ and The Thin Red Line star Jim Caviezel has blasted Pride Parades across the country for putting on raunchy displays of sexuality in front of children, saying “there is no justification for bringing children to these places.”

He also called out drag queens who recently chanted “we’re coming for your kids” at a recent Pride-themed march.

Caviezel was responding to widely circulated images of children participating in recent Pride parades featuring full adult nudity and BDSM costumes. “There is no justification for bringing children to these places. May God protect these innocent children,” the actor tweeted Sunday.

Caveizel also responded to a viral video showing drag queens and their supporters — some of whom were topless — chanting, “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” at the annual New York City Drag March.

“When did you start to believe your conspiracy theory was correct?" "Well, they just started saying it out loud in front of the cameras." https://t.co/r0fZe1rYi0 — Jim Caviezel (@IamJimCaviezel) June 26, 2023

As Breitbart News reported, the drag march took place Friday, with participants making their way through Tompkins Square Park in the East Village en route to their final destination at the Stonewall Inn in the West Village.

It remains unclear if their chant about grooming children was intended to be sincere or an ironic criticism of conservatives.

Jim Caviezel has emerged as an advocate against child exploitation and trafficking. His latest movie Sound of Freedom, which is set to open in cinemas July 4, dramatizes the true story of former federal agent Tim Ballard who decides to devote his career to saving children from the clutches of trafficking rings.

Expose the evil happening right in front of you! 🔥Theaters are selling out across the country.🔥 Get showtimes at https://t.co/kgBO86RcoH#2MillionFor2Million #AngelStudios #SoundOfFreedomMovie” pic.twitter.com/4wpBxpB13R — Sound of Freedom | Movie (@SOFMovie2023) June 22, 2023

Caviezel is also expected to reprise his role as Jesus of Nazareth in an upcoming sequel, The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection.

Director Mel Gibson will reportedly shoot the long-awaited sequel after spending time during the coronavirus pandemic revising its script. The actor said he feels that the followup to the blockbuster depicting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ will be “the biggest film in world history.”

