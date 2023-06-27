Trans Pop Star Kim Petras: Lawmakers ‘Shouldn’t Ban Hormone Therapy,’ Sex Workers Should ‘Feel Empowered’

Trans pop star Kim Petras, a male who identifies as a woman, says lawmakers “shouldn’t ban hormone therapy” as several U.S. states and European nations have restricted medical interventions for gender dysphoria in children.

Petras, who began receiving hormone therapy in Germany at the age of 12, told Entertainment Weekly that “hormones were essential for me.”

“Every person is different and needs different things,” Petras said. “There isn’t a specific way to be trans. You have to figure that out for yourself, but I do know that they shouldn’t ban hormone therapy.”

The “Unholy” singer went on to say he is “extremely alarmed” by politicians recently addressing issues involving the LGBTQQIAAP2S+ community — such as passing anti-grooming legislation.

“Trans people have always been used to outrage people, but you have to remember that we’re only one percent of the population,” Petras claimed. “When I was a trans kid, everyone would call me crazy, but it wasn’t so publicly demonized. It’s scary for all of us who just want to live a normal life.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer said that transgender individuals should feel “empowered” by working as prostitutes.

Petras was reflecting on a time when “OnlyFans was going to ban sex workers,” adding, “I have a lot of friends who need sex work in order to transition.”

“It’s a very normal thing in my world, and I don’t see anything wrong with doing sex work. I wanted those girls to feel empowered,” the “Treat Me Like A Slut” singer said.

As Breitbart News reported in May, Petras landed on the cover and main focal point of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue — becoming just one of the latest dysphoric males to intrude in a space that once exclusively belonged to women.

