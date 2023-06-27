Watch: Singer Pink Left Stunned After Fan Throws Mother’s Ashes Onstage During Performance

Pop star Pink was left stunned after a fan apparently threw their mother’s ashes onto the stage. “I don’t know how I feel about this,” the singer told the fan.

Video footage taken by a fan in the audience during Pink’s performance in London on Sunday shows the singer pick up a bag of what appears to be ashes that were thrown into the stage, before asking someone in the audience, “This is your mom?”

Watch Below:

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” the singer then says after taking a moment to hear the audience member’s response.

Pink then sets the ashes back onto the stage before continuing her performance of her hit 2001 song, “Just Like a Pill.”

This is not the first time wild behavior has been caught on camera at a concert this summer.

As Breitbart News reported last week, pop star Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone that was thrown at her from the crowd while she was performing onstage in New York City.

The singer suffered injuries as a result of the attack, and Nicolas Malvagna, a 27-year-old concertgoer from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault for “intentionally” throwing the phone at Rexha.

Just days after that, another performer known as Ava Max was hit in the forehead by a fan who jumped on stage with her during her performance in Los Angeles.

