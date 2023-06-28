‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Charged with Felony DUI After High-Speed Wreck on L.A. Freeway

General Hospital star Haley Pullos has been charged with felony count of drunk driving in connection with a near-fatal car crash in April.

The soap actress was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney after police reported she had a .08 blood alcohol content in the wake of the April 29 crash, the Daily Mail reported.

The 24-year-old Pullos already pleaded not guilty and will face a preliminary hearing in July.

Pullos is accused of driving her car the wrong way down the 134 Freeway in Pasadena while drunk and hitting another car head on as 60 mph.

She was arrested at a hospital after being taken there after the crash.

Breaking News: General Hospital star Haley Pullos 24 arrested DUI wrong … https://t.co/vNh13RFkzn via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/Qski7Ycnt7 — KeepUp (@kunewstoday) May 17, 2023

A police report said officers found marijuana edibles and empty miniature bottles of tequila in Pullos’ car. The officers also reported that Pullos got testy and violent with them, at one point lashing out and telling first responders not to handle her because she was wearing a $400 shirt.

The victim in the crash, Courtney Wilder, 23, who was taken to the hospital in critical condition as a result of the crash, is also suing the actress for damages.

In the days after the crash, Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident — but did not speak of being arrested.

By May, Pullos was seen entering a $2,600 a week rehab facility in Malibu, the paper reported.

