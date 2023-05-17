‘General Hospital’ Star Haley Pullos Arrested for DUI After Wrong-Way Freeway Crash, Strikes Firefighter, Fights Hospital Staff

General Hospital star Haley Pullos was arrested for a DUI after allegedly causing a major car crash when she went flying into oncoming traffic on a California highway. The actress then struck a firefighter who was assessing her injuries and fought with hospital staff to the point where she needed to be sedated.

Police say the 24-year-old actress was driving on a freeway in Pasadena on April 29 when she swerved and flew over the dividing barrier, which caused her to go into oncoming traffic, according to a document obtained by TMZ.

After that, Pullos collided head-on with another vehicle that was going about 60 miles per hour.

Police arrived at the scene, where they found that Pullos was unable to exit her car. Therefore, firefighters had to assist with freeing the actress, who was then placed in an ambulance, at which point, “things got weird and a little violent,” TMZ reported.

Police say that Pullos struck a firefighter who was assessing her injuries, and shouted, “This is a $400 fucking shirt!”

Law enforcement also searched her car and found marijuana edibles and mini-bottles of tequila.

Police also went to the hospital to observe Pullos, who they say exhibited clear signs that she had been under the influence. Authorities noted the smell of alcohol on her breath, as well as her slurred speech, and watery eyes.

Pullos was then arrested for felony DUI. Police also noted that the actress got aggressive while at the hospital, and fought hospital staff, to the point where they had to sedate her.

The driver of the other car reportedly survived, but was hospitalized with major injuries. Police told TMZ that the actress was also involved in a hit-and-run collision before her horrific wrong-way highway crash.

Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on the long-running soap opera General Hospital, told Soap Opera Digest that she was taking a break from the show to recover from a car accident — but made no mention of the key details found in the police report.

