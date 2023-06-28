Actress Eliott Page and 250+ other fascists published an open letter demanding social media censor facts about the trans movement.

At the very top of this fascist letter, GLAAD and their Woke Brownshirts like actress Elliot Page tell a lie. There is no such thing as “medically necessary healthcare for trans youth.” There is only permanent mutilation through grotesque surgeries and puberty blockers. The only “healthcare” these kids require is compassionate and intense mental health care, but that’s not what the Trans Gestapo is talking about. In fact, the Trans Gestapo oppose mental “healthcare” because supporting mental “healthcare” reveals the truth about transsexuals like actress Elliot Page–that they are either mentally ill or fetishists who refuse to control themselves.

The three remaining demands are just as outrageous in how they are deliberately vague. Who exactly will define “anti-LGBT extremist hate?” I can tell you who: the people who would declare the above paragraph a “hate paragraph.”

Who will decide what is a “dehumanizing, hateful attack on prominent transgender public figures and influencers?” I can tell you who: the people who would have me silenced for refusing to participate in actress Elliot Page’s delusion that she’s a guy.

Understand this… Vagueness is the point. These are literal Gestapo tactics. If people don’t know the rules, they remain paralyzed and afraid to do or say anything… That’s what the Woke Reich wants. This is nothing more or less than a bid for these social media companies to engage in even more psychological terrorism.

Keep in mind that the actress Elliot Page and her fellow fascists are not at all interested in censoring “hate speech.” This is only about one thing: censoring the truth about the trans movement’s desire to mutilate and have sex with our children.

“Gender-affirming healthcare” is permanent mutilation.

When you target kids, “tolerance” is grooming.

Period.

Finally, to ensure we do not become the proverbial slow-boiled frog, allow me to remind you of this important point… All speech should be allowed in the public square of social media… And when I say, “all speech,” I mean any speech that our elected leaders have not constitutionally outlawed. If it’s not a threat, if it’s not a conspiracy to commit a crime, and if it’s not illegal, people should be allowed to say it without fear of corporate censorship. These massive social media companies grabbed hold of the public square and are now meddling with it to suit their political agendas. There are plenty of beliefs I find vile and obscene. These beliefs should not be censored. Nothing should be censored. This is America. Let the bigots expose their bigotry. Let us know who they are.