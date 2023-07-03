Nolte: Disney’s ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Officially Bombs with Pathetic 60M Opening

The Disney Grooming Syndicate’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is an official flop after a pathetic $60 million domestic opening and $130 million worldwide opening.

With the help of the fake entertainment media, Disney almost certainly low-balled its $60-$65 million domestic projections and $140 million worldwide projection, hoping to garner “overperform” headlines. In other words, the child abusers at Disney likely assumed Dial of Destiny would perform much better than it did, and the ensuing headlines would help turn things around for a studio becoming infamous for destroying franchises, producing box office bombs, and grooming little kids. Well, the stain on Disney is so ugly that this surefire tactic backfired, and here the perverts sit…

With a movie that easily cost $400 million to produce and promote, and will be lucky to make $500 million worldwide.

How do you screw up an Indiana Jones movie?

Well, these are the same people who destroyed Star Wars, Pixar, Willow, Disney Animation Studios, and Marvel.

Pretty much every review, even from woketard reviewers, warned Indiana Jones lovers in advance that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy had done to Indiana Jones what she did to our other childhood heroes (Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, etc.). Indy was emasculated by boyish, sexless Mary Sue — in this case, Fleabag Phoebe Waller-Not-Cates. Who wants to see that? Well, no one, obviously, and when one of the biggest and most-beloved franchises opens to just $130 million worldwide, it is safe to say no one in the world wants to see that.

As I mentioned Saturday, the Disney boot-lickers at Deadline are claiming Dial of Destiny is doing just fine because you have to look at it as an “older-leaning franchise pic”… Oh, you mean like Top Gun: Maverick, a 36-year-old franchise starring a 58-year-old Tom Cruise that made $750 million domestic and $1.5 billion –with a “B”– worldwide is an “older-leaning franchise pic?” You mean, like that, Deadline boot-lickers?

June 2022: Super-Gay Lightyear = bomb

July 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder = hit

November 2022: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever = underperformance

November 2022: Super-Gay Strange World = bomb.

February 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumsomething-Something = major disappointment.

May 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy 3 = hit.

May 2023: The Little Mermaid = underperformance.

June 2023: Elemental = bomb.

June 2023: Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny = bomb.

Even those two hits above come with asterisks. Nobody liked the woketard Thor: Love and Thunder, which further damaged the once pristine Marvel brand. As far as Guardians 3, that’s the end of the franchise. No more golden eggs will come from that golden goose. You see, franchise creator James Gunn –the guy audiences know delivered this hit — works for DC now.

Well, I’m sure Marvel’s upcoming female-led Marvels will save Disney in November. Everyone knows Brie Larson guarantees all kinds of fun at the movies.

Disney needs to fire Kathleen “Franchise Destroyer” Kennedy, stop trying to have sex with little kids, stop pushing its fetishes, stop making everything about sex, stop checking off the affirmative action boxes, and get back to delivering a good time.

But Disney won’t, which is the good news.

Disney has so alienated normal people that all the studio has left are the pierced, purple-haired, porn-addicted abortion worshippers, and the studio has to hold on to those freaks for dear life. That means continuing to make hateful movies that suck.

Couldn’t happen to a nicer bunch of sex-obsessed child groomers.