Journey Co-Founder George Tickner Dead at 76

The co-founder and original rhythm guitarist for the 80s rock band Journey, George Tickner, has died. He was 76.

Tickner’s death was confirmed by co-founding member Neal Schon on social media.

Dear George “Of a Lifetime” is still one of my favorite songs ever. RIP brother God Speed ✝️🙏🏽 Posted by Neal Schon on Tuesday, July 4, 2023

No cause of death has been released to the public.

“Journey Junkies, I have some very sad news. George Tickner, Journey’s original rhythm guitarist and songwriting contributor on their first three albums, has passed away. He was 76 years old,” Schon, 69, wrote on Facebook Thursday.

“Godspeed, George… thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely.”

He continued, “Our condolences to his family and friends, and to all past and present band members. So heartbreaking. I think we need to do a group hug, JJ’s.”

The Grammy-nominated rock band has sold over 100 million albums — and the stadium anthem “Don’t Stop Believin’” has surpassed one billion Spotify streams, the New York Post reports.

More to come…