Soap Opera Icon Andrea Evans Dead at 66 from Cancer

Actress Andrea Evans, who starred on One Life to Live, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Young and the Restless, among other soap operas died on Sunday from cancer at the age of 66.

Evans’ casting director Don Carroll revealed the soap star died on Sunday, but it remains unclear what type of cancer she was battling, or when she had been diagnosed, according to a report by TMZ.

The actress is perhaps best known for playing Tina Lord on One Life to Live, in which she appeared in 135 episodes. Evans began appearing on the show in the 70s, through the 80s, and then returned to the series in the early 2010s for recurring appearances.

REST IN PEACE: Soap opera star Andrea Evans, known for roles on "One Life to Live" and “The Young and the Restless,” has died. She was 66.

Evans had also appeared in 150 episodes of the The Bold and the Beautiful, in which she played Tawny Moore, as well as 19 times in The Young and the Restless, in which she portrayed Patty Williams Abbott.

The actress also spent a significant amount of time in the TV series appeared Passions, in which she played the character Rebecca Hotchkiss in 627 episodes. Evans’ career also includes appearances in films. Most recently, the actress appeared in the drama series The Bay.

Evans is survived by her husband, Steve, daughter, Kylie, and dog, Mila.

