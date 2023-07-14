Photos of Disney’s Multiracial ‘Snow White’ Remake Inspire Widespread Mockery, Only One Dwarf Among ‘Seven Dwarves’

Unauthorized photos taken from the set of Disney’s upcoming woke, live-action Snow White remake have inspired widespread mockery and derision after revealing the first look of the “seven dwarves” — who resemble multiracial hipsters and are almost all normal size after the studio pledged last year to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes” about midgets.

Disney has also cast a woman among the multiracial seven dwarves — even though they were all white males in the original fairy tale — and has dressed them, as some commenters joked, to look like “seven nonbinary baristas,” or “multiethnic Portland hipsters.”

Photos from the Disney production were published Friday in the Daily Mail.

They appear to show an outdoor scene in which a Latina Snow White (Rachel Zegler) encounters the seven dwarves, who are being led by a character named Jonathan (Andrew Burnap).

As Breitbart News reported last year, Disney pledged to revise Snow White‘s dwarf characters after Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage blasted the project as a “fucking backwards story” for its depiction of midgets who live together in a cave. (They in fact cohabitate in a cozy cottage.)

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” the studio said in a statement.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

The result appears to be that six dwarf actors lost out on lucrative studio jobs.

Snow White is set to open in March 2024.

The overwhelmingly negative early reaction has become a familiar pattern for the Walt Disney Company and its pointless live-action remakes of its classic animated movies.

Earlier this year, the trailer for Disney’s live-action version of The Little Mermaid garnered more than one million “dislikes” on YouTube in less than a week, versus just 196,000 “likes.”

A similar trashing befell last year’s live-action Pinnochio, with “dislikes” outstripping “likes” by more than tenfold.

On Friday, the mockery toward Snow White was swift and brutal.

My complaint with Snow White has always been that the story didn't resemble a Portland homeless encampment so this is refreshing. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 14, 2023

Overheard in my house (she doesn’t necessarily want credit): “It looks like a bad Snow White porno.” https://t.co/kU6OpdpVWq — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) July 14, 2023

I'm sorry, but these are real photos from the latest Disney remake of "Snow White" https://t.co/MSjn92g6gU — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 14, 2023

Snow White and the People Who Glue Themselves to Art Work to Protest Oil https://t.co/2wKV0kh0wP — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) July 14, 2023

Snow White and The Seven Figure Loss pic.twitter.com/papm2ZZsYC — Chrissie Mayr🇺🇸 (@ChrissieMayr) July 14, 2023

I’m Latino. None of us asked for this. When we saw Snow White as kids none of us thought that a story about a super white German princess would be so much better if they’d just cast a Latina to play her role. Her name is literally SNOW WHITE! Woke Disney deserves to go broke. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 14, 2023

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com