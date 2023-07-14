Woman Arrested in Connection to Suspected Overdose Death of Robert De Niro’s Grandson

A 20-year-old woman was arrested Thursday afternoon and will face federal drug charges in connection with the overdose death of actor Robert De Niro’s grandson Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez.

Sofia Haley Marks is scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday in a Manhattan federal court.

There were no online booking records for Marks’ arrest Friday, and it couldn’t be determined if the accused has an attorney who might speak on her behalf, AP reports.

There she’ll be formally accused of drug distribution, law enforcement sources cited by NBC News said.

Drena De Niro — whose mother is Robert De Niro’s first wife, actress Diahnne Abbott — confirmed her son’s death in an Instagram post.

“My beautiful sweet angel . I have loved you beyond words or description from the moment I felt you in my belly,” she wrote. “You have been my joy my heart and all that was ever pure and real in my life . I wish I was with you right now…. I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on.”

As Breitbart News reported, Leandro, 19, was found Sunday in his New York apartment. A white powder-like substance was reportedly found on a plate near his body.

The son of Robert De Niro’s adopted daughter, Drena De Niro — the deceased was found dead sitting in a chair in a $950,000, one-bedroom apartment in the Cipriani Club Residences on Wall Street.

He was found by a friend who hadn’t heard from him in a few days and was checking in on him, TMZ reported.

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez has appeared in small roles in a handful of movies, including playing Dave Chappelle’s son in the 2018 movie A Star Is Born.