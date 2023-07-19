Jason Aldean Slams the ‘Meritless and Dangerous’ Attacks on His Song ‘Try That in a Small Town’

Country star Jason Aldean slammed the “meritless and dangerous” attacks on his song, “Try That in a Small Town,” after left-wing activists accused him of writing a “pro-lynching song” that actually highlights the deadly Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 and the lawless on the rise in American cities.

“In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous,” Aldean wrote in a statement on Instagram.

“There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it – and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage – and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music – this one goes to far,” the country stat continued.

“As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91 – where so many lost their lives – and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy,” Aldean added. “NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.”

The singer went on to explain that his song, “Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences or background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences.”

“My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to – that’s what this song is about,” Aldean concluded.

The country star was responding to backlash over his song, “Try That In A Small Town,” due to the recently released music video for the song blasting riots and rising lawlessness in the United States.

