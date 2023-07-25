Country Superstar Cody Johnson Backs Jason Aldean: ‘If Being Patriotic Makes You an Outlaw, then by God, I’ll Be an Outlaw’

Country superstar Cody Johnson voiced his support for his fellow singer Jason Aldean during a recent concert in St. Louis, telling Aldean to “keep it up, brother.”

Cody Johnson was reportedly performing at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis on Friday when he took time out to address the left’s attempts to smear and censor Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town.”

Cody Johnson threw his support behind Jason Aldean the other night!!! “If being patriotic makes me an outlaw, then by God, I'll be an outlaw.” pic.twitter.com/5avT4uAvcn — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) July 22, 2023

“We live in a time where everyone gets pissed off at Jason Aldean for putting out a song,” Johnson told the crowd. “If you’re videoing this, and Jason Aldean if you’re seeing this video, you keep it up, brother. You do you, boo boo.”

He added: “If being patriotic makes you an outlaw, then by God, I’ll be an outlaw.”

Johnson, known for his smash hit “Til You Can’t,” is the latest singer to voice his support for Aldean, joining other country stars including Lee Greenwood and Travis Tritt.

“Try That in a Small Town” has enraged leftists and corporate journalists who have attempted to censor the song for its depiction of the violent and deadly Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 as well as the overall spike in crime in major cities.

CMT, which is owned by Paramount, pulled the music video for the song following pressure from leftist activists. Like other Hollywood studios, Paramount supported the BLM rioters who laid waste to cities around the country.

Aldean has refused to take a knee to the mob, recently performing the hit single to an appreciative crowd who chanted “USA!” in response.

Jason Aldean is not backing down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yDPWP1mNO3 — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) July 22, 2023

“What I am is a proud American,” Aldean told the audience, responding to media accusations that he is a racist. “I’m proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullshit started happening to it.”

As Breitbart News reported, the controversy appears to have only helped the song, which landed on the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

