Jason Aldean Defies Cancel Mob, Performs ‘Try That in a Small Town’ as Crowd Chants USA: I Want to See America Restored to What It Once Was

Country music superstar Jason Aldean defied the cancel mob to perform “Try That in a Small Town” during a concert Friday as leftists continued their efforts to smear and censor the hit song.

His defiant tone inspired the audience to chant “USA! USA!” in support of the singer.

Jason Aldean was performing at the Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati on Friday when he addressed the recent attacks on the song by the mainstream media, which has attempted to smear it as racist for its depiction of the deadly Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 and the surge in crime plaguing major cities.

“I gotta tell you guys,” Aldean said Friday evening. “It’s been a long-ass week. It’s been a long week and I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that.”

He added: “I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to — that doesn’t mean it’s true, right?”

“What I am is a proud American,” he continued. “I’m proud to be from here. I love our country. I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullshit started happening to it.”

Jason Aldean is not backing down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yDPWP1mNO3 — AG 🔥 (@Yolo304741) July 22, 2023

Aldean then said he had a “simple” answer for those who have asked him if he would perform the song.

“The people have spoken, and you guys spoke very, very loudly this week,” he said before launching into the number.

“Try That in a Small Town” hit theNo. 1 spot on iTunes this week after CMT pulled the song’s music video as a result of left-wing pressure. (The country music cable station is owned by Paramount, which, like other Hollywood studios, declared its support for BLM rioters in 2020.)

