‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Calls Out Disney’s Bob Iger: ‘We Will Not Allow You to Take Away Our Dignity’

Bryan Cranston, star of the hit show Breaking Bad, publicly chastised Disney CEO Bob Iger for his disapproval of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Speaking at a rally in New York City on Tuesday, Cranston accused company heads like Iger of attempting to take away the dignity of actors like himself.

“We’ve got a message for Mr. Iger,” said Cranston. “I know, sir, that you look [at] things through a different lens. We don’t expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us, and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots.”

“We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. And lastly, and most importantly, we will not allow you to take away our dignity! We are union through and through, all the way to the end!” he added.

Bryan Cranston delivers a speech at the NYC SAG-AFTRA strike rally. “We will not be having our jobs taken away and given to robots. We will not have you take away our right to work and earn a decent living. We will not allow you to take our dignity.” pic.twitter.com/aReUxk7SVo — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 25, 2023

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said on CNBC’s Squawk Box at the start of the strike that the union demands were unrealistic and even called the threat of a strike “disturbing.”

“It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID, which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” Iger said. “I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver.”

In response to Iger’s interview, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law writer Cody Ziglar tweeted: “The residual check from my episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was $396.

“This was one of the most watched episodes of television, of one of the most watched television series on Disney+. Even made multiple ‘best episodes of 2022’ lists. My residual check was $396. This is why we’re striking,” Ziglar added.

Paul Roland Bois joined Breitbart News in 2021. He also directed the award-winning feature film, EXEMPLUM, which can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. A high-quality, ad-free stream can also be purchased on Google Play or Vimeo on Demand. Follow him on Twitter @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.