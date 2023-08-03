Lizzo Responds to Racial, Sexual Abuse Lawsuit: ‘I Am Not the Villain’

Allegations of a hostile work environment coupled with sexual harassment claims made against pop star and Joe Biden campaigner Lizzo drew a sharp declaration of innocence Thursday from the performer.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” wrote the Grammy-winning singer as part of a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world,” she maintained in what amounted to a public rebuttal of the allegations.

As Breitbart News reported, Lizzo is facing a lawsuit brought by three former tour dancers who allege they were subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment. They also claim they were pressured to touch nude dancers during a live sex show.

Former tour dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed their complaint on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The three women are accusing Lizzo and her BIG Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of an array of wrongdoings, and claim racial and religious discrimination also took place.

Lizzo recently threatened to quit music and live on a farm after a social media post about how fat she is went viral.

Earlier this year, Lizzo took to social media to publicly declare that she has crowned herself the “beauty standard.”