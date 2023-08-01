Pop Star Lizzo Accused of Sexual Harassment, Fat Shaming in Lawsuit by Former Tour Dancers

Pop star and Joe Biden campaigner Lizzo is being hit with a lawsuit by three former tour dancers who allege that they were subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment. They also claim they were pressured to touch nude dancers during a live sex show.

Former tour dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed their complaint on Tuesday in Los Angeles, according to a report by Billboard.

The three women are accusing Lizzo and her BIG Grrrl Big Touring Inc. of an array of wrongdoings, and claim that racial and religious discrimination also took place.

One of the allegations in the lawsuit involved a claim that the “Truth Hurts” singer pressured the dancers to attend a sex show in the infamous Red Light District of Amsterdam, and that Lizzo had even pushed the dancers to engage in salacious activities with the sex show performers.

“Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas,” the lawsuit claims. “Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women performing at the club.”

I refuse to believe Lizzo of all people was fat shaming her dancers. https://t.co/DpwXl58iV8 — Uncle Johnny’s hemline…. heated! (@JustCallmeRod) August 1, 2023

The lawsuit adds that Lizzo then led a chant for Davis to touch a performer, and that the dancer eventually “acquiesced in an attempt to bring an end to the chants.”

The complaint goes on to allege that the captain of Lizzo’s dance team had forced her religious beliefs on the three plaintiffs and repeatedly made them uncomfortable. In some instances, the dance captain allegedly commented about their sexual virginity and simulated oral sex on a banana in front of them.

Ironically, the lawsuit also claims that Lizzo — who is herself obese and has made the concept of “body positivity” a central aspect of her personal brand — had “called attention” to a dancer’s weight gain after a performance.

The lawsuit says that while the “About Damn Time” singer and other staffers “never explicitly stated it,” they gave off the impression that Davis “needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job.”

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” the dancers’ attorney Ron Zambrano told Billboard.

As Breitbart News reported, Lizzo recently threatened to quit music and live on a farm after a social media post about how fat she is went viral. Earlier this year, Lizzo took to social media to publicly declare that she has crowned herself the “beauty standard.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.