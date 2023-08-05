Report: Lizzo Sees Record Sales, Streaming Numbers Collapse in Wake of Sexual Harassment, Fat-Shaming Scandal

Lizzogate is only a few days old, but the embattled pop star and Joe Biden 2020 campaigner is reportedly already feeling financial repercussions from her widening professional scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment and fat shaming.

Early figures appear to show Lizzo’s record sales as well as streaming and airplay numbers have taken a nosedive, according to a report from Showbiz 411. The singer was recently averaging sales of around 2,000 per day, but that figure dropped to just 30 on Thursday.

The precipitous decline signals what could be the beginning of a gargantuan consumer shift against Lizzo after three former tour dancers sued the singer this week, alleging they were subjected to sexual harassment and a hostile workplace environment.

Among the allegations is the claim that Lizzo — who has consistently promoted her own obesity as beautiful and a form of empowerment — fat-shamed one of the dancers after she gained weight.

The dancers also claimed Lizzo took them to a strip club in Amsterdam where she allegedly had them take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.

The former tour dancers — Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez — filed their complaint on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Since then, Lizzo, who has denied the allegations, has seen her problems only worsen.

The attorney representing the three former tour dancers said he has been contacted by several more women who have similar accusations. In addition, a former documentary director for Lizzo has come forward saying she “walked away” after two weeks because of the singer’s behavior.

“I was treated with such disrespect by her — I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is,” the filmmaker said.

Lizzo was one pop music’s most vocal anti-Trump personalities. The singer celebrated the president’s impeachments and then called him a “bitch” following the 2020 election.

