Attorney for Women Accusing Lizzo of Sexual Harassment Says More Women Contacted Him

The attorney representing three women who are accusing pop singer Lizzo of sexual harassment says he has been contacted by several more women who have similar accusations.

Attorney Ron Zambrano recently told NewsNation that the jig is up for Lizzo.

“Now that this is out, the cat is out of the bag, people are coming forward and going ‘you know what, I went through that,'” he said.

Zambrano represents former Lizzo employees Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, who filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Tuesday claiming that they were treated terribly during their time on tour with pop star whose real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson. The three accuse the singer of “creating a hostile, abusive work environment and making their working conditions intolerable.”

The three also allege sexual harassment.

The filing claims Lizzo “began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas. Lizzo then turned her attention to Ms. Davis and began pressuring Ms. Davis to touch the breasts of one of the nude women.”

Davis claims she refused, but Lizzo started a chant that everyone joined and shamed Davis into compliance.

Zambrano now claims “There is people calling my office going ‘you know what, behind close doors this is how Lizzo is.'”

After their allegations went public, a video of Davis praising Lizzo went viral. But Davis says that not only was she trying to keep her job with the positive comments, the video of her praising Lizzo was made before any of the incidents she alleges occurred.

Zambrano also explained, “That was done before most of the allegations in the complaint. That was an audition tape to get on the second season of the show on Amazon. Nothing happened that was in the complaint before that video was done.”

“All around the country, there’s a bunch of young people who don’t like their bosses, and they’re not going to burn bridges, and it happens a lot more in the entertainment industry,” Zambrano added. “But again, the timing of that, nothing happened that is in the complaint before that video was done.”

“Lizzo is one of the people who absolutely fostered this sexual harassment environment.,” Zambrano continued. “She allowed this environment to exist. Her statement today talks about her being a very sexual person, basically saying if you want to be around me you have to deal with it.”

“But you are not supposed to deal with it in a workplace, and that is the problem,” he said.

Lizzo has publicly denied the allegations and this week insisted she is “not the villain” in this story.

“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” wrote the Grammy-winning singer as part of a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world,” she exclaimed in what is a refutation of the allegations.

But others have also attested to Lizzo’s supposedly outrageous behavior. Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, for instance, says she walked away from a documentary she was filming about the pop singer because of the star’s behavior.

Allison quit the gig after two weeks and said, “I was treated with such disrespect by her — I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is.”

There have already been some consequences after the lawsuit, too. Pop star Beyoncé appeared to omit fellow singer Lizzo’s name from her song “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)” at a concert in Boston on Tuesday in the wake of explosive allegations.

