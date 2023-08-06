Broadway’s Clifton Oliver Who Starred in ‘The Lion King’ Dies at 47

Broadway actor Clifton Oliver who appeared in productions including The Lion King, Wicked and In the Heights, has died. He was 47.

The performer’s death was announced by his sister Roxy Hall via a Facebook post. He was reportedly battling an undisclosed illness. She wrote Wednesday in tribute:

My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call. It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM. He had a Gorgeous smile on his Beautiful face!! He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration! My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace. He lives within all of us … I will value my time with him the last six weeks of his life that I spent at his bedside in the hospital and then finally hospice. I was able to love on my baby brother, and I will always cherish the memories of having an honor and privilege to do just that!

The Broadway show commemorated the actor on Instagram.

“Today, our Pride joins in remembering the legacy of the late Clifton Oliver, who shared his talents and light with audiences across Broadway, Las Vegas, and our North American tour from 2000-2011,” the post read.

The lights will be dimmed at the New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City on Tuesday at 5 p.m to honor his legacy.

Oliver was born in 1975 and is from Jacksonville, Florida, according to Playbill.com . He moved to New York City in 2010 to begin his Broadway career.

He is best known for his roles in The Lion King and In the Heights, where he played the character Benny alongside Jordin Sparks, according to the outlet.