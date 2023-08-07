Ne-Yo Caves to LGBTQ Cancel Mob, Apologizes for Condemning Parents Who Allow Children to Become Transgender

The R&B musician Ne-Yo has caved to the LGBTQ cancel mob by apologizing for a recent interview during which he condemned parents who allow their children to become transgender.

Ne-Yo posted his groveling apology to social media on Sunday.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have burt with my comments on parenting and gender ideology,” he said. “Gender ideology is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so that I can approach future conversations with more empathy.”

I’d like to express my deepest apologies… pic.twitter.com/M5aTFN40tn — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) August 7, 2023

Ne-Yo made his original comments during a recent interview with Gloria Velez on VladTV.

“I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” he said. “If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?”

He continued: “Where did he get that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision?

“When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that.”

He also reiterated the fact that there are only two genders — male and female.

The interview spurred a social media avalanche of accusations of “transphobia” and “queerphobia.”

so Ne-Yo is queerphobic and transphobic. that would’ve been a much more concise and too the point explanation https://t.co/EtrxVGxZtD — jon ✨🏴 (@jon_speaks_) August 5, 2023

Ne-Yo came out as transphobic and misogynistic, you mean. We figured. https://t.co/qPJNsRCVEr — Coco ♥️🇺🇾♥️ (@BabyRuthless94) August 5, 2023

damn I ain’t know ne-yo was transphobic, let me go block him on spotify. — chew toy (@SinCittttyBoi) August 5, 2023

In other words Ne-Yo identifies as transphobic 🙄 https://t.co/KFvYLgqZws — James (@James_Hancock13) August 6, 2023

