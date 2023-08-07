Ne-Yo Caves to LGBTQ Cancel Mob, Apologizes for Condemning Parents Who Allow Children to Become Transgender

LONDON - FEBRUARY 14: American R&B singer Ne-Yo performs live at Wembley Arena on February 14, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Samir Hussein/WireImage
David Ng

The R&B musician Ne-Yo has caved to the LGBTQ cancel mob by apologizing for a recent interview during which he condemned parents who allow their children to become transgender.

Ne-Yo posted his groveling apology to social media on Sunday.

“After much reflection, I’d like to express my deepest apologies to anyone that I may have burt with my comments on parenting and gender ideology,” he said. “Gender ideology is nuanced and I can honestly admit that I plan to better educate myself on the topic, so that I can approach future conversations with more empathy.”

Ne-Yo made his original comments during a recent interview with Gloria Velez on VladTV.

“I feel like the parents have almost forgotten what the role of a parent is,” he said. “If your little boy comes up to you and says, ‘Daddy I wanna be a girl,’ you just let him rock with that?”

He continued: “Where did he get that? If you let this 5-year-old little boy eat candy all day, he’s gonna do that. Like, when did it become a good idea to let a 5-year-old, a 6-year-old, a 12-year-old make a life-changing decision?

“When did that happen? Like, I don’t understand that.”

He also reiterated the fact that there are only two genders — male and female.

The interview spurred a social media avalanche of accusations of “transphobia” and “queerphobia.”

