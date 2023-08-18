Rachel Zegler’s Tearful Confession Goes Viral Amid Growing Backlash Against ‘Snow White’ Comments

A video of Rachel Zegler holding back tears as she reacts to online criticism has gone viral amid mounting public backlash against the Disney actress after she snidely trashed the original 1937 animated classic Snow White.

“It’s hard. And it’s lonely,” Zegler says as her eyes water up.

The video — which the actress appears to have recorded at least several months ago — is only exacerbating Zegler’s current publicity woes, with social media commentators dismissing her tears as just another unconvincing performance by an entitled Hollywood wannabe star.

Watch below:

#RachelZeigler the new #SnowWhite is the most unlikable actress I have ever heard…She hates her Snow White character, and after she came out against the original movie, she is now crying over the backlash #Narcissist pic.twitter.com/o3nHtvlTs9 — John Ford (@PDXFato) August 15, 2023

Rachel Zegler created a PR disaster for the Walt Disney Company after other old videos resurfaced showing the actress pompously insulting the original Snow White, claiming that the Prince character is a creepy stalker and that women no longer crave romance.

Rachel Zegler is single-handedly destroying this movie. My TikTok feed is full of ppl on all sides posting about her holier-than-thou crappy attitude is not okay & Snow doesn’t need to be modern. It’s impressive how many people she’s turned against seeing Snow White. Bravo👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/EUdli8mh1v — Tuggs🍷✝️ (@thattugglife) August 11, 2023

“It’s no longer 1937,” the actress declared.

“She’s not gonna to be saved by the prince, and she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and the leader her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

Zegler is starring in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White that is set to open in early 2024. But thanks to her derogatory attitude, the new movie is already facing a tidal wave of negative public sentiment that has bled into the Disney fan base.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com