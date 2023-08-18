Rachel Zegler’s Tearful Confession Goes Viral Amid Growing Backlash Against ‘Snow White’ Comments

David Ng

A video of Rachel Zegler holding back tears as she reacts to online criticism has gone viral amid mounting public backlash against the Disney actress after she snidely trashed the original 1937 animated classic Snow White.

“It’s hard. And it’s lonely,” Zegler says as her eyes water up.

The video — which the actress appears to have recorded at least several months ago — is only exacerbating Zegler’s current publicity woes, with social media commentators dismissing her tears as just another unconvincing performance by an entitled Hollywood wannabe star.

Rachel Zegler created a PR disaster for the Walt Disney Company after other old videos resurfaced showing the actress pompously insulting the original Snow White, claiming that the Prince character is a creepy stalker and that women no longer crave romance.

“It’s no longer 1937,” the actress declared.

“She’s not gonna to be saved by the prince, and she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love. She’s dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and the leader her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”
Zegler is starring in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of Snow White that is set to open in early 2024. But thanks to her derogatory attitude,  the new movie is already facing a tidal wave of negative public sentiment that has bled into the Disney fan base.

