Legendary Italian Singer Toto Cutugno Dead at 80

Legendary Italian singer Toto Cutugno, best known for his worldwide 1983 hit song, “L’Italiano,” died on Tuesday at the age of 80.

The iconic Italian singer, whose birth name was Salvatore, died in the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday “after a long illness, which had become more serious in the last few months,” Cutugno’s manger, Danilo Mancuso, told ANSA.

Cutugno was one of the most popular Italian singers on a global scale, especially among Italian-Americans, who turn to his songs as go-to ballads when celebrating their roots and heritage.

The singer’s 1983 hit song, “L’Italiano,” is also considered a symbol of Italian culture and identity.

Listen Below:

His other hits include “Buona notte,” “Solo noi,” “Donna, donna mia,” and “Serenata,” among more.

Cutugno was also one of the most successful Italian songwriters of all time, having written for popular artists, such as Adriano Celentano, Dalida, and Domenico Modugno.

He also won the 1990 Eurovision Song Contest with his song, “Insieme,” as well as the Sanremo Song Festival twice.

Cutugno also frequently visited the United States, where he routinely played in front of a packed audience, according to a report by La Voce di New York.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reated to the news of Cutugno’s death by paying homage to the legendary singer, writing on social media, Goodbye to Toto Cutugno, a true Italian,” echoing the chorus of his famous song, “L’Italiano.”

Fellow Italian singer-songwriter Angelo Branduardi also chimed in, calling Cutugno “an artist who really represented Italy.”

Meanwhile, singer Pupo said, “Farewell dear and beloved friend,” with TV host Fabio Fazio saying, “his passing leaves a great void.”

