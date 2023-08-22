OnlyFans Model ‘Put These Ti**ies to Work’ Selling Nudes for Maui Wildfire Victims

An OnlyFans model who was banned by GoFundMe for selling nude photos to aid Maui wildfire relief moved to another platform where she raised $10,000. Mariah Casillas, known as Lavagrll on social media, told TMZ she had reached $7,800 in donations on GoFundMe before the crowdfunding giant banned her, as her fundraiser involved giving people a nude photograph for every $10 they donated.

“Fuck it, sending nudes to everyone who donates at least $10 to my Maui wildfire fundraiser. I love this beautiful island too much,” the OnlyFans model wrote on Twitter.

Casillas told the outlet that she never posted her nudes on GoFundMe, but that the platform decided to shut her down anyway for violating its terms of service, specifically the “prohibited conduct” section.

When GoFundMe banned the OnlyFans model, it refunded all the money she raised back to the donators, so the money wouldn’t be going to the displaced people of Maui.

But then Casillas started another fundraiser on OnlyFans, where she has already raised more than $10,000 for Maui residents who lost everything in the wildfires.

In earlier tweet, Casillas explained that her goal was to raise $1.2 million for Maui residents.

“setting some things up right now but how much do you think we can raise for Maui ???!?!? I think 1.2mil is the goal,” she said.

“bouta put these titties to work y’all,” Casillas added.

