Billy McFarland, Convicted of Music Festival Fraud, Announces Another Fyre Festival

Billy McFarland, who was convicted of defrauding music lovers of $26 million after the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival, is now out of jail and is announcing the return of his festival.

McFarland, the promoter of the Fyre Festival, pleaded guilty in 2018 after the festival fell apart. Promoters sold the festival as a “luxury” music festival in the Bahamas, but critics said it was nothing but a “get-rich-quick scam” from the beginning.

McFarland, 31, was convicted of wire fraud and other crimes, went to jail for four years, and was let out in 2022.

But despite all that, in a video posted to Youtube, McFarland now claims that he is planning yet another music festival.

In a video upon which he turned off the comments, McFarland excitedly told viewers of his “big day,” the New York Post reported.

“This is a big day. It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here, and it really all started during a seven-month stint in solitary confinement,” he said on the video as he announced another big festival that he hopes will come off in 2024.

“I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.,” he added.

McFarland also said he is surrounding himself with “the best partners” to get the new festival off the ground.

He insisted that the operation will be a world-wide effort.

“In the meantime, we’ll be doing pop-ups and events across the world. Guys, this is your chance to get in. This is everything I’ve been working towards. Let’s fucking go!” he concluded.

There is already a website that claims the first 100 tickets are “sold out.”

McFarland recently tried to explain how he intended to pay back those he defrauded.

“So many people ask me, ‘How are you going to pay $26 million dollars?’ And unfortunately, nobody’s offered $26 million dollars right now. The only way to ever get there is to build a solid foundation, get the best possible people around me and then do a really good job with the opportunities I do have,” he said.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston