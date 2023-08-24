Carlos Santana Smeared as ‘Anti-Trans’ for Saying a ‘Woman Is a Woman and a Man Is a Man’

Mexican singer and musician Carlos Santana performs live on stage at Street Music Art Festival. Milan (Italy), July 21st, 2016 (Photo by Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
Elena Di Vincenzo/Archivio Elena di Vincenzo/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
David Ng

Legendary singer Carlos Santana is being smeared by the mainstream media as “anti-trans” for stating the biological reality that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man” during a recent performance.

Carlos Santana made the seemingly spontaneous remarks during a concert this week in New Jersey.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” he said from the stage. “A woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it.”

He added: “Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

Santana also said, “I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle” — a reference to the stand-up comedian who has also faced virulent media backlash for his insistence that gender is based in biology.

For those seemingly anodyne remarks, Santana has come under attack by the media, with outlets including NBC News and The Messenger using the term “anti-trans.” Billboard went so far as to twist his words, accusing him of wanting transgenders to “stay in the closet.”

Santana issued a statement Thursday in response to the growing media pile-on.

Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.

Santana is the latest music figure to publicly come out against radical gender ideology.

As Breitbart News reported, rocker Alice Cooper said in an interview this week that believes that generation woke’s obsession with transgenderism is a “fad” that has gotten so out of control that it is now “laughable.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

 

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.