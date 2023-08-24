Carlos Santana Smeared as ‘Anti-Trans’ for Saying a ‘Woman Is a Woman and a Man Is a Man’

Legendary singer Carlos Santana is being smeared by the mainstream media as “anti-trans” for stating the biological reality that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man” during a recent performance.

Carlos Santana made the seemingly spontaneous remarks during a concert this week in New Jersey.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are,” he said from the stage. “A woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it.”

He added: “Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

Santana also said, “I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle” — a reference to the stand-up comedian who has also faced virulent media backlash for his insistence that gender is based in biology.

Last night at a concert in New Jersey, rock legend Carlos Santana said “when God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are… a woman is a woman and a man is a man.”

pic.twitter.com/zCZibZIkM2 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2023

For those seemingly anodyne remarks, Santana has come under attack by the media, with outlets including NBC News and The Messenger using the term “anti-trans.” Billboard went so far as to twist his words, accusing him of wanting transgenders to “stay in the closet.”

Carlos Santana is facing criticism after a video of his anti-trans remarks during a concert began circulating online. https://t.co/xUoV1xcatF — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 24, 2023

Santana issued a statement Thursday in response to the growing media pile-on.

Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with Love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.

Santana is the latest music figure to publicly come out against radical gender ideology.

As Breitbart News reported, rocker Alice Cooper said in an interview this week that believes that generation woke’s obsession with transgenderism is a “fad” that has gotten so out of control that it is now “laughable.”

