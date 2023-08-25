Nolte: Carlos Santana Deletes Apology for Accurate Gender Comments

Carlos Santana was forced to apologize for telling the biological truth that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man.”

He then deleted the apology.

During a recent concert performance in New Jersey, the 76-year-old legend told a cheering crowd:

God made you and me, before we came out of the womb. You know who you are and what you are. Then when you grow up and you see things, and you start believing that you could be something else. It sounds good. But you know it ain’t right because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m okay with that. I am like this [aligns hands] with my brother Dave Chapelle.

To the surprise of no one, the left-wing fascists and blacklisters, including those at Billboard, immediately screamed and lied to bully Santana into backing down and to make an example of him as a means to warn any other celebrity who might be thinking of publicly stating these same truths to protect children.

But again, to the surprise of no one, Santana cucked out and apologized in a now-deleted Facebook post :

I am sorry for my insensitive comments. They don’t reflect that I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs. I realize that what I said hurt people and that was not my intent. I sincerely apologize to the transgender community and everyone I offended. Here is my personal goal that I strive to achieve every day. I want to honor and respect all person’s ideals and beliefs whether they are LGBTQ or not. This is the planet of free will and we have all been given this gift. I will now pursue this goal to be happy and have fun, and for everyone to believe what they want and follow in your hearts without fear. It takes courage to grow and glow in the light that you are and to be true, genuine, and authentic. We grow and learn to shine our light with love and compliments. Have a glorious existence. Peace.

He later removed the post and replaced it with a post that says simply: “the energy of consciousness generates its own kind. hate begets hate love begets love.”

Whatever.

Carlos Santana is 76 years old, wealthy beyond measure, and a living legend with a massive fan base (including my pretty wife) who obviously agrees with him, so why cuck out?

What good is being old and rich if not to tell everyone to fuck off?

All he said was the truth. This idea that men can magically become women is an anti-science lie. The best they can do is look like ugly women.

We desperately need role models like Carlos Santana speaking the truth, especially about children being mutilated forever on the altar of the left’s Trans Godz.

I’m glad Santana deleted the apology. Let’s give him that and hope he continues to have the moral courage to speak out against these trans abominations.

People always wonder how the Germans allowed all that horror under Hitler. We wonder how such things happen in a decent society. Well, you are seeing it now in our own country. America is butchering and permanently disfiguring children for political reasons. When good people speak up, they are savaged. When medical people protest, they are silenced. That’s how it happens.

