Fact Check: Barbra Streisand Claims Democrats Don’t Want Abortion up Until Birth

CLAIM: Singer Barbra Streisand claimed in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Republicans “lie” about the issue of abortion “by saying the Democrats favor it up until birth.”

VERDICT: FALSE. Several Democrat-run states have no limits on abortion, and Democrats have supported federal legislation that would allow abortion through all nine months of the mother’s pregnancy.

“The Republicans continue to lie about abortion by saying the Democrats favor it up until birth. NOT TRUE!! Democrats want the safe, 5 decade return of Roe that the GOP Justices overthrew,” Streisand posted to Twitter/X on Monday.

However, several states run by Democrats, such as Colorado, Oregon, and Washington, D.C., do not have any restrictions on abortion.

Meanwhile, other Democrat-run states — like California, New York, and Illinois — allow abortions up to “viability” but also allow abortions later in pregnancy with limited exceptions, which even includes situations where a woman feels her “mental health” is in danger.

Democrats have also proposed radical abortion legislation at the federal level. The “Women’s Health Protection Act,” for example, would usurp the ability of states to pass strong pro-life laws and would allow abortion through all nine months of pregnancy.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Virginia Democrat Delegate Kathy Tran proposed a measure in 2019 that would not only allow abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy in the state but would even permit a woman to decide whether she wants to “abort” her baby as she is dilating and about to give birth.

At that time, then-Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) said the bill introduced in the House of Delegates that would allow “abortion” even during childbirth would permit an “infant” to be “delivered” and “resuscitated, if that’s what the mother and the family desired,” until the physicians and mother discuss what to do.

Democrat lawmakers in California came under fire for language that appeared to protect women from criminal penalties for “perinatal death” — or death in the first month after birth. Critics said the language “perinatal death due to a pregnancy-related cause” could effectively legalize infanticide, and the statute was changed to “perinatal death due to causes that occurred in utero” before its passage and Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.