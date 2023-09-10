Country music star Zach Bryan did wrong and he was happy to admit it while at the same time offering an apology for his actions.

That was message from the National Police Association in the wake of Bryan being booked on Thursday in Oklahoma on an obstruction of investigation charge.

As Breitbart News reported, Bryan took to social media immediately after to detail the encounter with law enforcement, admitting he had no cause for “mouthing off like an idiot” while accepting sole blame for his actions and the outcome.

The clash with police came after one of his employees had been pulled over while they were on the road to Boston, prompting Bryan to pull off the road to wait. But when things were taking too long, he got out of the car to investigate himself.

Despite the officer’s demands for the hitmaker to return to his car, Bryan was initially defiant, remonstrating with police.

The 27-year-old U.S. Navy veteran was then taken into custody in Vinita and subsequently booked on an obstruction of investigation charge at the Craig County Jail at 6:42 p.m., according to online jail records.

The incident came 48-hours after he had his first No. 1 debut on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart in the form of his new track with Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything.”

“And like a dumbass, I was like, ‘Take me to f–king jail? What do you mean?’ So I get too lippy with him, he brings me over to his car, and I just didn’t help my situation at all,” he confessed when making his online apology public.

“I felt like a child, it was ridiculous and immature. I just pray everyone knows I don’t think I’m above the law. I was just being disrespectful and I shouldn’t have been. It was my mistake.”

That simple act of public contrition drew retired Sgt. Betsy Branter Smith, a spokesperson for the National Police Association, to tell TMZ officers are appreciative of the “Oklahoma Smokeshow” singer’s swift statement saying “sorry.”

“This is a very frustrated young man and he had some inappropriate things to say, but he complied with the officers,” she told the outlet. “He didn’t try to fight them or attack them. He mouthed off. And he apologized.”

Smith commended the chart-topping musician’s online honesty and apology and says she hopes he’ll use his platform to support law enforcement going forward.

All parties now consider the matter closed.