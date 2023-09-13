Prankster Crashes New York Fashion Week Wearing Trash Bag, Only Security Noticed

A prankster crashed the famous New York Fashion Week wearing a trash bag and shower cap until security pulled him off the runway.

Video of the moment went viral on Tuesday, which showed prank YouTuber Fred Beyer walking the runway in his get-up, which none of the spectators seemed to notice was fake until security charged him from behind.

People online had a field day mocking the moment, saying it highlights the depths to which modern fashion (and art, for that matter) has plunged when spectators at a lucrative fashion show could not tell the difference between a man wearing a trash bag and a model wearing a designer outfit.

“First people were taking notes like ‘yeah I could see myself spending $3500 on this see-through jumper,'” said one commenter on Instagram.

“It’s funny that nobody noticed at the beginning,” said another.

