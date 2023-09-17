A group of Hollywood celebrities have joined together for a series of eBay auctions, the proceeds of which will go to benefit those in need who have lost income due to the ongoing WGA writers’ strike — but the super high price tags of the auctions have sent X users to social media to ridicule the exclusive, high-dollar efforts.

The group of top celebs, going by the name the “Union Solidarity Coalition,” is offering auction premiums from such celebs as John Lithgow, Natasha Lyonne, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Tom Waites, Lena Dunham, Adam Scott, Sarah Silverman, and many more.

“Right now, our focus is to offer direct financial support to crew members who have lost health insurance due to strike-related shutdowns. We will be hosting some events that act as both fundraisers and social gatherings for folks across the industry. And there will be more initiatives to come,” the group says at its website.

The auctions started this week, but none of them are going cheap.

For example, at the time of this writing, there is a more-than-$3,000 bid on a “Pottery Class with Busy Philipps in New York City,” a $1,500 bid for “20 Mins and 20 Questions with Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal,” then you can get Lena Dunham to paint a mural in your home with a bid currently sitting at $5,100, there is a $4,500 bid for an afternoon with Natasha Lyonne so she can help you solve the New York Times’ crossword puzzle, and there is also a $2,500 bid for Adam Scott to walk your dog in Los Angeles. So far, the top auction is a $10,000 bid for dinner with Bob Odenkirk & David Cross.

With prices like this, Internet jokesters are jumping in with jokes and memes, making up satirical celebrity charity auctions of their own.

this celebrity auction is getting out of hand https://t.co/rutxicKvKR pic.twitter.com/f6o5H72NGY — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) September 14, 2023

Alright ima need everyone to pitch in https://t.co/8zSPYpxd9n pic.twitter.com/GrYgdZBAu9 — she-woman men haters club president (@formerlyashley) September 15, 2023

ok this is worth it pic.twitter.com/6Vbb29iVAP — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) September 15, 2023

ok, now I’M sending in a bet on this one for charity pic.twitter.com/8ODkoa19C5 — mich❀ | tms era (@pikemargulies) September 14, 2023

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston