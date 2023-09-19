John Cusack Slams Democratic Party Elites: ‘Dems Have Sold Out the Working Class for Decades’

Left-wing actor John Cusack took hammered the Democratic Party in a lengthy X post accusing liberals of being too cozy with the monied classes, not being far enough to the left, and selling out the working class.

“This is what liberals/neoliberals have never understood – or taken responsibility for – that they have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish,” the extremist Say Anything star said in his rambling statement.

“Obama corporatist Democrats – are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy, ” he continued, adding, Don’t believe me – look it up.”

He went on to claim that “dems have sold out the working class for decades,” and added that this “this kind of bought and paid- for betrayal of principals, fairness – historical precedent -any sense of moral or intellectual honesty” is what is driving Democrat voters away.

The actor who usually throws bombs at Republicans and constrvatives, then went on to blast the elites, saying, “Cause all yr Yale and Harvard buddies will tell you how great and smart you all are – and they are all in bed with all the all the same big, big money power players- And we run the world – right?”

Cusack then noted that the Democrat elite is “full of shit” and that is why Trump wins, saying, “This kind of staggering amoral bullshit – is one of the main reason (yes there are others) trumps demagoguery works on people. The democratic elite ARE full of shit.”

Cusack almost sounded like Trump himself, when he went on to exclaim that the game is “rigged.”

“TOTAL insanity- or in another sense a totally corrupt rigging of the game for concentrated wealth- you are literally working to preserve the Koch brothers – musk gates besos -all the federalist society billionaires who bought the courts – to preserve and expand their plunder,” he rambled.

Pointing to a story by the socialist Jacobin Magazine, Cusack took particular aim at former Obama Principal Deputy Solicitor General Neal Katyal for trying to make sure that it is “illegal” to tax the “.000000001 %” of people on the economic scale for his effort to doom a wealth tax.

“Katyal is well and good outing trumps lawlessness and putting the fascists in their place legally,’ Cusack bellowed, “But seems like he’s working on achieving their greatest victory – so we find out he’s working on making it illegal to tax the wealthiest oligarchs in the history of earth? This – is ‘let them eat cake’ hubris.”

Cusack ended his spiel blasting Democrats for turning Obama’s “hope and change” into just a sort or meaningless corporate slogan.

“Wanna know the blowback when Corporatist dems sell us out for the 7000 time? When ‘hope’ and change is just another branded hustle. It’s savage. It’s here,” he concluded.

Despite his constant social media posts espousing communist, socialist, and far left, anti-American rhetoric, the actor worth a reported $50 million does not seem much interested in giving his own wealth.

Cusack, though, was accused of racism in 2019 after sharing an antisemitic cartoon and quote and before finally apologizing, he even defended himself after a backlash.

The tweet featured the Star of David atop a hand pushing down on people with a false quote from philosopher Voltaire which read, “To learn who rules over you, simply find out who you are not allowed to criticize.” Cusack added, “Follow the money.”

In another inflammatory post, Cusack described thirty percent of Americans as Nazi “enemies,” while condemning Biden’s claims to want to reach out to those on the right.

“I know why Biden is preaching reconciliation But 30 % of country that Are nazi – are enemies,” he wrote.

