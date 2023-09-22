Emma Roberts Apologizes to ‘American Horror Story’ Star Angelica Ross for Not Calling the Trans Actor a ‘Lady’

Transgender actor Angelica Ross publicly attacked actress Emma Roberts on social media for allegedly making transgender-related jokes while on the set of American Horror Story. The trans actor later updated fans, letting everyone know that Roberts has since apologized.

Ross, who starred alongside Roberts in the ninth season of American Horror Story: 1984 in 2019, took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to accuse the We’re the Millers star of deliberately misgendering the trans actor while they were working together, according to a report by Pink News.

The transgender actor told followers that Roberts had jokingly complained to the director about “Angelica being mean,” to which the diretor responded by saying, “Okay, ladies, that’s enough. Get back to work.”

“She then looks at me, she goes ‘don’t you mean lady?'” Ross said. “I’m standing there looking her deadass in the damn [camera] trying to process [what] the fuck she just said.”

“I’m like, ‘If I say something, it’s going to be me that’s the problem,’ and I know this because there was someone who spoke up about what she was doing and they got repercussions from it. Not her! They did,” Ross added.

Ross also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to complain about other alleged incidents that took place, claiming that Roberts had also mocked the trans actor’s voice.

“The funniest part? We’re all sitting around & I’m copying Cody’s accent. Didn’t know he had one. Emma then copies my voice & laugh and drops it several octaves. I was SHOOK. She read me for blood with my own words of course I was self conscious about my voice on set after that,” Ross wrote.

“Let me make something absolutely clear. I appreciate the support but please do not joke about violence towards Emma. Joke about her being held accountable. Now THATs funny,” the trans actor added in a follow-up post.

After putting on that public display on social media, Ross says that Roberts called to apologize.

“Thank you @RobertsEmma for calling and apologizing, recognizing your behavior was not that of an ally,” Ross wrote in another post, lecturing the actress.

“I will leave the line open to follow up on your desire to do better and support social justice causes with your platform,” Ross added.

During the Instagram Live, Ross had also complained about a crew member wearing t-shirts that read, “Build That Wall” and “I Don’t Kneel.”

